Man stalks 8-year-old girl, her brother in Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn – Police are asking for help in identifying a man wanted for stalking two children.

It was reported on Friday morning that an 8-year-old girl walking with her friend to the school bus stop noticed a man hiding between cars and following her to the stop around Eastern Parkway and Brooklyn Avenue, police said.

The man allegedly fled when other adults were present, police said.

Around 1:30 p.m. the same day, a similar incident happened with the girl’s 12-year-old brother. As the 12-year-old was on the school bus about to be dropped off, the same individual flagged the bus down, police said.

When the bus stopped, the individual told the bus driver he was there to pick up the 12-year-old boy, but was denied since he wasn’t on the authorized list to pick up the child and was told to leave before police were called, officials said.

Around 7 p.m., the 8-year-old girl saw the same individual on the second step of her residence hiding and taking picture of their home, police said.

As she approached the individual, he allegedly asked her where she sleeps in the house and who lives with her. When she refused to answer, he fled the location of foot, police said.

On Oct. 21 around 11:15 a.m., the 12-year-old victim was approached by the same individual and asked him about his parents and where he sleeps. The victim didn’t respond and went into his home, police said.

The individual left the scene.

Later that day, around 5:01 p.m., the victims found a note in their mailbox saying, “Watch out. I am watching you!! Your daughter is cute.”

The individual is described as a black male with a dark complexion, about 5’9, 160 lbs., medium build, and a bald head.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).