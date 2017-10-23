JetBlue plane strikes birds, makes safe emergency landing in NY

NEW YORK — A JetBlue plane from Boston to Las Vegas that struck some birds shortly after takeoff has made a safe emergency landing in New York.

Publicly available radar data show the plane landed safely at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Monday night.

A JetBlue Airways Corp. spokesman says Flight 877 struck the birds late Monday afternoon after taking off from Boston Logan International Airport. The plane was then diverted to New York.

The JetBlue spokesman hasn’t said if the plane suffered any damage.