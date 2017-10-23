Howard helps woman get bus company to pay up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELIZABETH, N.J. — A few weeks ago, Nicole Graddy, of Elizabeth, was sitting in her car waiting for her sister to come out of a Dollar Store.

As she sat there, a ONE Bus – a division of Coach USA that serves Elizabeth, Newark and Orange, NJ– passed her car. But as it did, it hit her mirror and caused a scrape on the side of the body.

Nicole ran down the block after the bus. But it had a green light and kept going.

Nicole didn’t want to leave the scene of the accident. So she called police and got a police report. Then she called ONE Bus.

The bus line says because she couldn’t get the bus number, it wasn’t going to pay for repairs. So Nicole got in touch with us.

I went over to the company with her. But the guy we needed to see wasn’t there. So I called parent company, Coach USA. Their person understood the situation. I had Nicole forward the police report and repair estimates. And within a few days, she had a check.

Nicole says the company told her the driver that sideswiped her was a trainee. We presume he got a little more training.