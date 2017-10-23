Dogs rescued from Puerto Rico arrive in New York

NEW YORK – Rescued dogs from Puerto Rico have arrived in New York.

On Sunday, 53 dogs rescued from hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico by The Sato Project were brought to Animal Haven, a no-kill animal shelter in Lower Manhattan.

The plane, chartered by The John and Wendy Neu Family Foundation, which flew to Puerto Rico filled with humanitarian and animal aid supplies including generators, gas stoves, water filters, diapers, feminine hygiene products and animal food.

The plane was filled for its return trip with the rescued dogs.

The rescue dogs will be available for adoption starting Tuesday.

Those interested in adopting dogs can visit animalhavenshelter.org