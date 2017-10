BUSHWICK, Brooklyn – Firefighters are battling a 3-alarm fire in Brooklyn.

The FDNY responded to the 3-alarm fire on the third floor of a Brooklyn home on 1216 Halsey Street just before 6:30 a.m. Monday.

As of 6:58 a.m., the fire has spread throughout the building.

FDNYalerts BKLYN 3-ALARM 1216 HALSEY ST, MULTIPLE DWELLING FIRE THROUGHOUT THE BUILDING, — FDNYalerts (@FDNYAlerts) October 23, 2017

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.