Concert raises money for musicians in Puerto Rico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan — The night was called Salsa Meets Jazz.

Latin Jazz musicians came together to raise money for musicians in Puerto Rico. It was a labor of love organized by Latin Jazz great Bobby Sanabria. It brought together top artists from around the city to raise money for musicians who have lost everything in Puerto Rico.

“Now no venue to perform, they have lost homes and instruments,” Bobby Sanabria, the organizer of the fundraiser told PIX11. “They can’t pay mortgages or rent. This money will be put to good use."

It was a sold out, standing room only packed house at Le Poisson Rouge. Even the performers were dancing in the aisles before they went up on stage.

Jzz greats like trumpeter Jon Faddis shared the stage with newcomer flutist Gabrielle Garo, just 20, as they thought of family back in Puerto Rico.

“It is a real honor to be in the stage with these people,” Gabrielle Garo, Latin flutist, told PIX11. “And to help others."

“Musicians are like priests, the cultural icons of any community,” Felipe Luciano, author and educator, told PIX11. “When there’s a natural disaster, they suffer the most.”

Le Poisson Rouge holds 350 people and organizers are hoping to raise close to $10,000 for the Jazz Federation of America in their mission to raise a million dollars this year for musicians in Puerto Rico.