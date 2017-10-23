Body of NJ college freshman last seen at orientation found near campus

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ — The body of a New Jersey college freshman who went missing more than a month ago at orientation has been found, police said.

Nicholas Pratico, 18, was last seen at Mercer County Community College orientation on Sept. 20. He went missing in the afternoon after enrolling for classes.

Investigators initially believed Pratico may have been in New York. He had a scholarship to attend New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts in New York City in January 2018.

But his body was found near the Mercer County Community College campus Monday morning.

His cause of death is not yet known.

Pratico’s family had launched a Facebook page and offered a reward to anyone who could help find him.

“The Hamilton Police Division extends its deepest condolences to the Pratico family and would like to thank all the contributing state, local, county agencies and civilian volunteers for their assistance in this tragic incident,” police said in a statement.