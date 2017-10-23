AG Sessions makes MS-13 priority for crime and drug enforcement task force

Attorney General Jeff Sessions addressed his plans to combat the MS-13 gang during a meeting with police chiefs from around the world Monday.

At the International Association of Chiefs of Police meeting in Philiadelphia , Sessions announced that he is designating MS-13 as a priority for the Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Forces in hopes to dismantle the criminal gang.

Sessions announced that he authorizes them to utilize every “lawful tool to investigate MS-13.” “We will use whatever laws we have to get MS-13 off the streets,” he said.

During his speech, Sessions also announced the Justice Department will issue grants to local police departments to help with community efforts and hopes to increase recruitment efforts.

MS-13 also known as La Mara Salvatrucha, is also one of the largest criminal organizations in the United States, according to the US Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts.

The gang started in Los Angeles and has expanded its reach through recruitment and migration, the FBI said.

Over the years, authorities have deported many MS-13 members. Those deportations have fueled the growth of the gangs overseas.