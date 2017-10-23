15 Brooklyn public schools to offer all-vegetarian lunches on ‘Meatless Mondays’

BROOKLYN — Students at 15 Brooklyn schools will receive meatless meals on Mondays next Spring.

Breakfast and lunch menus will be vegetarian as a way to encourage kids to be healthier. In 2015, less than 20 percent of New York City children aged 6-12 ate five more more fruits and vegetables a day.

“Teaching students about nutrition and exposing them to healthy food options from an early age is critical,” said Schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña. “Meatless Mondays is one more way in which we are using school meals as a teachable moment to educate students on the importance of making healthy choices.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio and First Lady Chirlane McCray will also go meatless on Mondays.

“The best way to encourage our children to eat healthy is for everyone to join in,” McCray said.

Vegetarian diets are also considered earth friendly. About 1,850 gallons of water are needed to produce a single pound of beef, while only 39 gallons of water are needed to produce a pound of vegetables.

Five schools in the city serve exclusively vegetarian menus every day of the week. Their menus include spinach wraps, vegetarian chili, roasted chickpea tagine, black bean quesadillas, crispy tofu, zucchini parmigiana and margherita pizza.