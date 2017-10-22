Woman headed to train in Harlem fights off attempted rapist

HARLEM, Manhattan — A woman headed to the train Saturday night fought off a man when he attempted to rape her, police said.

The 23-year-old woman was near the intersection of 127th Street and Convent Avenue just after 8 p.m. when a man approached her from behind, an NYPD spokesperson said. His penis was erect and exposed.

The man grabbed the woman by the back of her head and attempted to pull her toward his penis, but she fought him off, police said. He fled westbound on Convent Avenue.

No arrests have been made.

