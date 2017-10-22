Woman chokes, beats commuter who bumped into her on subway platform

RIDGEWOOD, Brooklyn — A woman choked and beat another woman after the two bumped into each other at a Brooklyn G-train station, police said Sunday.

The attacker and her 26-year-old vicim both exited a southbound G train at Metropolitan Avenue Friday morning and bumped into each other, an NYPD spokesperson said.

The perpetrator followed the woman up the stairs of the subway platform, cursing at her and threatening to slap her, police said. She then attempted to choke the victim, but was stopped by another commuter.

After that, the victim walked to the L train platform and sat on a bench, but she had been followed by the attacker, officials said. She was repeatedly punched in the face and kicked in the back. The woman suffered a broken nose and bruising to the face. She was treated at Woodhull Hospital.

The attacker walked out of the subway station and left the scene as a passenger in a vehicle, police said. Officials have asked for help identifying her.

She’s about 35-45 years old and stands about 5 feet, 5 inches tall. The attacker has long black hair and was last seen wearing a black tank top, dark red pants and brown boots.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).