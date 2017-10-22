Woman attacks straphanger in Brooklyn train station

BROOKLYN – Police are looking for the woman who assaulted a straphanger at a Brooklyn train station.

It was reported to police on Oct. 13 that a 26-year-old female victim was departing the southbound G train at the Metropolitan Avenue train station when she and another woman bumped into each other.

The woman began cursing at the victim as she walked up the platform stairs, threatening to slap her, police said.

The individual allegedly placed her hands on the victim’s neck, trying to choke her, but was stopped by another straphanger, said police.

The victim proceeded to walk to the L train platform where she sat on the bench.

The individual followed the victim and allegedly began punching her face and kicking her back before fleeing, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital where she was treated for a broken nose and facial bruises.

The individual is described as a black female with a medium complexion, 5’5, 155 lbs., about 35-45 years old, long black hair, and was last seen wearing a black tank top, dark red pants, and brown boots.

