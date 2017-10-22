Truck driver crashes into 7 vehicles in Hell’s Kitchen, tries to steal firetruck

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan — A man assaulted a member of the FDNY and tried to commandeer a firetruck, according to reports from the scene.

A box truck driver was going north on 10th Avenue and struck seven other vehicles around 42nd Street just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday, officials said.

Either the driver who caused the accident or someone else involved reportedly became irate, assaulted an FDNY member and tried to steal a firetruck, an FDNY spokesperson said.

Nine people were injured, officials said. One of those people is in serious condition and three others are in serious but stable condition. The remaining five victims suffered minor injuries.

All of the victims were treated at St. Lukes and Bellevue Hospitals.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.