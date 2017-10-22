Remains found on LI identified as missing teen; another boy not yet found

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FREEPORT, NY — A family is grieving after a body found in a nearby wooded area was identified as a missing 16-year-old Long Island boy.

Angel Soler was last seen leaving his Roosevelt home on July 21. Now Nassau County police say his remains were found buried in a wooded area near his home after Homeland Security investigators received a tip.

It is not yet known how he died.

Angel Soler is not the only teen who recently went missing. Lilian Oliva-Santos' son also disappeared.

“It is so sad. Now that Angel’s body has been found, we think the worst,” Oliva-Santos, the mother of a boy still missing, told PIX11 in Spanish.

Oliva Santos and Angel Soler’s mother searched the woods near their homes together looking for their missing boys. Oliva-Santos' son - Kerin Pineda - still has not been found. He was last seen leaving his Freeport home in May of 2016.

Kerin’s sister believes both young men are victims of the MS-13 gang.

“He got some small problem with them because he was wearing white sneakers with red on then,” the missing boy’s sister, told PIX11.

Both mother and sister wish Nassau County police would do more to bring Kerin home.

“We just want the police to help us because bad things are happening with gangs,” Pineda told PIX11.

Angel Soler's mother is heading back to Roosevelt, according to the Pinedas. She’s been in Florida since her son’s disappearance.