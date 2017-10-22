Pair wanted in connection with Bronx shooting that injured 3 people

FORDHAM MANOR, The Bronx — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man and woman wanted in connection with a shooting that injured three people in the Bronx.

It happened Friday at approximately 11 p.m. in front of 2693 Morris Ave., police said.

Police say one of the individuals fired several shots into a crowd of people striking three people and fled.

A 61-year-old man was shot in the right wrist, a 23-year-old man was hit in the left forearm, and a 51-year-old woman was shot int he left thigh and right wrist.

The victims were taken to a nearby hospital.

The first culprit is described as a man between 20 and 27 years old. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, white shirt and dark-colored pants. The second individual is described as woman between 17 and 25 years of age. She was last seen wearing a black and gray jacket, and gray pants.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).