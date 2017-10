Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Say goodbye to the swipe.

The MTA board is expected to vote for a proposal that would completely replace the Metrocard.

The project, estimated to cost more than $570 million, builds a new system where straphangers will be able to use their phones or a scanner card to pay the fare rather than swiping a metrocard.

If the board approves of the proposal, the new system would be available for passengers to use in 2019, with Metrocards completely phasing out by 2023.