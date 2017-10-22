Mother, adult children arrested for knifepoint robberies in Long Island

LONG ISLAND – A woman and her two adult children were arrested in connection to seven armed robberies during the past month.

Deborah Salvatore, 55, and her children, 25-year-old Rick Mascia and 31-year-old Lauren Mascia are in connection to seven robberies along Suffolk County, police said.

In their most recent robbery, police said Rick entered a Dunkin Donuts on Oct. 21 and allegedly displayed a knife, demanding money.

The cashier opened the register as Mascia grabbed the money and fled, police said.

Salvatore was allegedly waiting for him in a car outside the store, said police.

They were both arrested at the scene, also leading to Mascia’s sister’s arrest following investigation.

The three were charged in connection with the below robberies:

– Family Dollar, located at 349 Horseblock Road in Farmingville, on September 23 at 9:50 p.m.

– Family Dollar, located at 222 Portion Road in Lake Ronkonkoma, on September 29 at approximately 10 p.m.

– Carvel, located at 400 Horseblock Road in Farmingville, on October 13 at 9:55 p.m.

– Carvel, located at 400 Horseblock Road in Farmingville, on October 14 at approximately 10 p.m.

– Dunkin Donuts, located at 500-11 Medford Ave. in Patchogue, on October 16 at 10:33 p.m.

– Dollar Tree, located at 3235 Horseblock Road in Medford, on October 17 at 9:43 p.m.

– Dunkin Donuts, located at 350 Middle Country Road in Coram, on October 21 at approximately 9:45 p.m.

Salvatore is charged with one count of robbery and her children are charged with six counts of first-degree robbery.