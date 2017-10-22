Man robs, assaults woman in Brooklyn apartment

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn – Police are looking for the man who robbed a Brooklyn home.

It was reported to police the evening of Oct. 7 that a 23-year-old female was on her apartment balcony in the vicinity of Flushing Avenue and Cook Street when the individual entered her residence and removed money, officials said.

The victim confronted the individual, who allegedly punched her in the face, police said.

The individual fled the location with $306, and the victim suffered lacerations on her forehead and nose.

The individual is described as a black male with a gray Afro, about 50-60 years old, 5’10, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black hoodie, and dark colored sweatpants.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).