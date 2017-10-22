Justin Timberlake to perform Super Bowl 2018 halftime show

Justin Timberlake will headline the Superbowl halftime show in 2018, the NFL announced Sunday evening.

He last performed in a halftime show with Janet Jackson 13 years ago. At the time, Timberlake ripped off part of Jackson’s outfit, exposing her nipple as the two performed. The wardrobe malfunction, which happened just after Timberlake sang “I’m gonna have you naked by the end of this song,” angered millions across the country.

Timberlake also announced the news on Twitter Sunday night in a video featuring Jimmy Fallon.

This will be Timberlake’s third time performing in the Super Bowl halftime show. Timberlake previously performed at Super Bowls XXXV and XXXVIII. His first appearance was in 2001 alongside his *NSYNC bandmates, Aerosmith, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige and Nelly. His second performance was the infamous performance with Jackson.

After the coming performance on Feb. 4 20178, Timberlake will have the most appearances by an individual entertainer in a Super Bowl halftime show.