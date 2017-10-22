Human remains found on Long Island identified

Authorities have identified the human remains found on Long Island.

The human remains have been identified as 16-year-old Angel Soler of Roosevelt, according to the Homicide Squad.

Soler was reported as previously missing since July 21.

On Oct. 19, an extensive search was conducted in a wooded area at the west end of West Greenwich Avenue, Roosevelt, prompted by a tip to Homeland Security that a body may have been dumped in the woods.

During the search, human remains were recovered, which police were able to say appeared to be male.

The remains were found in an area that looked like it might have been a gravesite, Detective Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick, with the Homicide Squad at Nassau County Police Department said.

The federal agency has been working closely with the Nassau County Police Department to crack down on gangs. A law enforcement source told PIX11 News it appears the tip is gang-related.

Nassau County Police, along with Homeland Security Investigations agents and state police investigators are keeping a round-the-clock presence at the site. Exactly how long they’ll be in place, they can’t be certain.

“As long as it takes,” said Detective Lieutenant Fitzpatrick.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.