Florida couple finds 65 pounds of marijuana in Amazon package

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Florida couple got more than expected in their Amazon order when they found 65 pounds of marijuana in their package.

The customer and her fiancé allegedly ordered 27-gallon plastic containers, according to a WFTV report. When the package arrived, the couple said something didn’t feel right when the packages came heavier than expected.

“They were extremely heavy, heavier than you would think from ordering four empty bins,” she said. The package, that was shipped by Amazon’s Warehouse deals program from a UPS facility in Massachusetts, weighed 93.5 pounds, according to the report.

The couple, who asked not to be identified, said they noticed an order of marijuana when they opened the containers.

Police seized the marijuana and launched an investigation.

Amazon later issued a statement, saying its customer service team worked with the customers to ensure their safety and will work with law enforcement.

No arrests have been made.