Accused attempted sex traffickers charged, 2 teens rescued in Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — Two men and a woman allegedly held two runaways against their will so they could prostitute the teens, police said.

Rudy Rocker, 19, Donal Jackson, 19 and Berisa Nebahate, 19, were charged with attempted sexual trafficking Sunday, officials said. They were also charged with attempted compelling prostitution, attempted promoting prostitution, attempted labor trafficking and child endangerment.

They allegedly lured the teenage girls to the Bronx from Ulster County by promising them modeling jobs, police said. The teens were brought to the Bronx and then to Brooklyn.

Rocker allegedly raped the 14-year-old girl, officials said. He also grabbed the 15-year-old girl by the neck and punched her when the teens tried to escape.

The teens were allegedly given Xanax, police said.

The 15-year-old girl was able to use a cell phone to ping her father with their location at some point on Saturday, police said. That led law enforcement to their location in East New York.

“THEY FOUND MY GIRL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!,” the father of one of the teens posted on Facebook.