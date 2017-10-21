Yankees, Astros face off in ALCS game 7

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros have forced a Game 7 in the American League Championship Series.

The Astros beat the Yankees, 7-1 in Houston to tie the series at three games apiece.

Astros pitcher Justin Verlander baffled the Yanks for the second time in the series, holding them to five hits while striking out eight over the first seven frames.

They will face off again in a do-or-die Game 7 in Houston Saturday night.

Either team only needs one win to make it to the World Series. The winner of that game will face off against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday night for Game 1 of the World Series.