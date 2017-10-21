Teen killed, man injured in Brooklyn stabbing

BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn – An 18-year-old is dead following a stabbing in Brooklyn.
Police responded to a call about an assault around 2:38 a.m. Saturday morning in front of a 7-Eleven store on Brighton Beach Avenue.
When they arrived, officers found a 21-year-old male with a slash wound to his face and an 18-year-old male with a stab wound to the torso, police said.
Both men were taken to local hospitals where the 18-year-old was pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made, and investigation remains ongoing.
The identity of the 18-year-old has not been released pending family notification.
40.577702 -73.960092