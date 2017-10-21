Man beat up after confrontation on train in Brooklyn

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn – Police are searching for a man who allegedly beat up another man on the train.

The incident happened Friday around 3:45 p.m. when a 30-year-old male and the individual were on a southbound R train.

The individual stepped on the victim’s foot, police said.

When he confronted the individual, the individual allegedly punched the victim in the face, police said.

After the victim fell to the ground, the individual started kicking and punching him in the face and head, said police.

The individual exited the train at the 4th Avenue, 36th Street station and boarded a southbound D train, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical, but stable condition.

The individual is described as a white male, about 17-19 years old, 5’10, 160 lbs., and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black jeans, white sneakers, and a black book bag.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).