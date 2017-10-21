Elderly woman punched, robbed inside Manhattan apartment building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan – Police are looking for a man who brutally robbed an elderly woman Friday evening.

The man allegedly followed an 81-year-old female as she walking into her building on West 13 Street and 7th Avenue when he attacked her, police said.

As the victim opened the door to the building’s lobby, the man punched her several times to her head and face, causing her to fall to the ground, said police.

The man grabbed her handbag and fled the scene.

The victim suffered bumps and bruises on her face, but refused medical attention.

The individual is described as a black male and was last seen wearing all black.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).