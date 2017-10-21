East Village market hosts 3rd annual Pierogi Tasting Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan — You don’t need words to describe how delicious pierogies are. Just the sound of people smacking their lips.

Thousands lined up for the third annual Pierogi Tasting Day at the Baczynski Meat Market on Second Avenue and Ninth Street in the heart of the Ukrainian community in the East Village. Some of those waiting for the sweet dumplings of meat, cheese or potatoes are actually from Poland or Ukraine.

“I am hoping they have cherry pierogi. I don’t know if the do,” Nadia Sanborn told PIX11 with her Ukrainian accent.

Others are new to these polish dumplings.

“I am Korean and pierogies are like western dumplings so I want to taste them,” Rebecca Lee, after volunteering for New York Cares, waited on line and spoke to PIX11.

More than 20,000 pierogies were made for made for this day, including some new varieties like short rib and pumpkin.

This East Village Meat Market, which also features kielbasa and other polish sausages and delicacies has been serving this community for more than 60 years so this Third Annual Pierogi Tasting Day is their way to give back.

“It makes us feel happy so we bring people to this neighborhood to serve them the comfort food,” store manager Andrew Ilnicki told PIX11.

His son, Roman, added: “people are looking back to find the old school hidden gem places, trying to find something merging really unique.”

Everyone left full and very happy, even a four legged connoisseur of pierogies, a long haired dachshund names Romeo enjoyed his pierogies almost as much as his owner Juliet did.

“He had an arugula and goat cheese Pierogi and he loved it,” Juliet Layne told PIX11. “We’re Polish and my dog and I both love pierogies.”