1 teen killed in multi-vehicle crash on Cross Bronx Expressway

BRONX — A teen is dead after a multi-vehicle car crash early Saturday morning on the Cross Bronx Expressway, police said.

It happened at around 4 a.m. on the Cross Bronx Expressway between Third avenue and the Bronx River Parkway, police said.

Carlos Pereyra Batista, 18, was speeding westbound on the Cross Bronx Expressway when he hit the back of a tractor trailer that was stopped in traffic, officials said. Batista lost control of his car, striking a third vehicle before coming to rest in the westbound lane.

Batista was pronounced dead at the scene. His 17-year-old passenger was transported to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.