HOUSTON — The New York Yankees fell to the Houston Astros 7-1 Friday night, tying the American League Championship Series 3-3.

They will face off again in a do-or-die Game 7 on Saturday night.

Either team only needs one win to make it the the World Series. The winner of that game will face off against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday night for Game 1 of the World Series.

This is a developing story. Refresh page for updates.