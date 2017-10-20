Woman arrested for repeatedly slapping 1-year-old at daycare

MANHASSET, Long Island – A woman was arrested for allegedly slapping a child on multiple occasions at a Long Island daycare.

Jeanine Sammis, 36, was seen slapping a 1-year-old toddler on the back of her head on different occasions in September, police said.

Sammis, a worker at KinderCare in Manhasset, was later reported to the daycare’s management, which led to her investigation and arrest on Oct. 19, said police.

Sammis is charged with attempted assault in the 2nd degree and endangering the welfare of a child.