Soldier’s family says they never received call from Trump after son’s death

BROOKLYN – He served with love and loyalty making the ultimate sacrifice.

When Sgt. Roshan Brooks was killed overseas in August, his family thought they would receive a call from President Trump, especially hearing the President say he called virtually every family of fallen soldiers.

Brooks’ family said they never received a call, even calling the president a liar.

The family of Sgt. La David Johnson, a Green-beret soldier, killed with three others in Niger came forward with their own issues Tuesday.

Although they did received a call, Johnson’s grieving widow said the President was disrespectful - Mr. Trump allegedly saying Johnson knew what he signed up, for according to Florida Congresswoman Frederica Wilson.

“This is a grieving widow,” Wilson said, “When she hung up the phone, she looked at me and said ‘he didn’t even know his name.’”

Trump was quick to deny Wilson’s statements. “I had a very nice conversation with the wife who sounded like a lovely woman. Did not say what the congresswoman said, and most people aren’t too surprised by that,” Trump said.

Sgt. Brooks’ parents have been living in Brooklyn. They are proud of their son, but disappointed in their President.