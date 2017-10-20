Rutgers celebrates 84th Homecoming game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PISCATAWAY, N.J. - High Point Solutions Stadium will be rocking Saturday afternoon when Rutgers University takes on Purdue for their 84th Homecoming game.

Coming off a 35-24 win on the road in Illinois, the team is ready for battle.

Tickets are still available for the noon kickoff at Scarletknights.com.

PIX'11's Lisa Mateo was joined on the field by Head coach Chris Ashe, Athletic Director Pat Hobbs, and players Dorian Miller and Sebastian Joseph.

The marching band, cheer squad, and Scarlet Knight mascot helped set the scene for a morning pep rally.