Person of interest questioned in Brooklyn home invasion that led to death of 91-year-old: sources

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A person of interest is being questioned after a 91-year-old man was killed and his 100-year-old wife injured in a Brooklyn home invasion, sources said Friday.

The person of interest is being questioned in the Wednesday, Oct. 11 robbery on Decatur Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant, according to sources.

News broke Friday as loved ones gathered for Thompson’s funeral.

Responding officers said they found Waldiman Thompson, 91, tied up and unconscious on the floor after his 100-year-old wife, Ethlin Thompson, managed to free herself and call 911.

Waldiman Thompson was pronounced dead at a hospital, and Ethlin Thompson was treated for superficial marks to her legs and arms, consistent with being tied up, officials said. Her injuries were not serious, police said at the time.

Images were released by police of a person of interest in the robbery on Tuesday. It is not known if the individual is the person being questioned.

As many as four people may have broken into the Thompsons’ home, investigators said.

A $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).