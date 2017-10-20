One of Jersey City’s ‘most violent’ gang members sought in deadly hit-and-run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A man considered to be one of the most violent gang members in the city is being sought Friday in a hit-and-run that resulted in the deaths of two teenage boys, according to officials.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Rashaun Bell, 20, the alleged driver in Wednesday's deadly hit-and-run. He faces charges of two counts of knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Bell is accused of being behind the wheel when he plowed into two teen boys riding on the same bicycle home from school.

Elionel Jimenez, 15, died at the scene, and Alexander Rosas-Flores, 16, died Thursday at the hospital. A GoFundMe has since been created for the cost of Jimenez's funeral.

After the crash, the driver stopped at a nearby intersection and fled, along with a passenger, officials said.

Bell is said to be one of Jersey City's "most violent" gang members, according to an NJ.com report last year.

He was among about a dozen people arrested in a gang sweep, NJ.com reported. He was reportedly charged with gang criminality last year, and later arrested on cocaine possession and distribution charges.