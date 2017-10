Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Yorkers will head to the polls in November to decide whether Mayor Bill de Blasio has earned a second term.

He’s facing a few challengers who say he hasn’t.

Among them is the Republican candidate and State Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis.

Marvin Scott and the candidate discuss her campaign, the issues facing the city and why, in spite of poll numbers which give de Blasio a 44 percent lead, Malliotakis believes she will win.