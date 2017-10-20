Murder trial to begin in 2015 slaying of NYPD Officer Brian Moore

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The murder trial of a Queens man accused of gunning down a New York City police officer in 2015 is set to begin.

Demetrius Blackwell, 37, has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and other charges in the death of Police Officer Brian Moore. Opening arguments are scheduled for Friday.

The 25-year-old officer and his partner were in street clothes in an unmarked car when they attempted to stop Blackwell, who was suspected of carrying a handgun. Authorities say Blackwell opened fire, striking Moore in the head. He died two days later.

Moore was posthumously promoted to Detective First-Grade.

If convicted, Blackwell faces up to life in prison without parole.