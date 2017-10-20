Multiple injured in police-involved crash in Queens

QUEENS – Multiple people were injured in a police-involved crash on the Belt Parkway in Queens Friday morning.

The incident happened around 11:34 a.m. along Exit 22 on the westbound lanes of the Belt Parkway, the FDNY said.

Three people are in serious, but stable condition, and two others suffered minor injuries, said fire officials.

All were taken to a local hospital.

It was not immediately available if one of the injured was a police officer.

