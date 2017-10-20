More than 100 NJ students engineer pumpkin launchers for contest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOVER, N.J. — Middle and high school students from seven New Jersey schools competed today to see who could design and build the best pumpkin-catapult.

Each team fired off three rounds of pumpkins into Lake Picatinny, plus a practice shot. The contest was held at Picatinny Arsenal, where all artillery for the Department of Defense is designed. Students got to spend the day with the engineers and scientists who work at the base.

"A large number of students who participate in the Picatinny STEM outreach program come back to us when they've done their freshman and sophomore years of college and tell us up front that if it wasn't for their interaction with the engineers and scientists of Picatinny, they would have never known the field of engineering and science was for them," said Shahram Dabiri, Head of Student Outreach at Picatinny Arsenal.

"We hope to inspire the next generation of future-scientists and engineers, future innovators, future developers of the next break-through tech," he said.

Morris Knolls walked away with 1st prize after they launched a pumpkin 442-feet into Lake Picatinny.

Madison High School won second place. Third place went to West Orange High School.

Also competing was Dover Middle School, Sussex County Technical School and Hillside High School.

"I’m leaning towards something in the STEM field and joining this class really opens up the possibilities of what I can do with that," said Stephanie Anponsah, a sophomore on the 1st-place team, Morris Knolls H.S.

Students used physics and math to design the machines. Hillside High School's engineering and robotics club advisor, Marc Aranguren, said his team has been working on their catapult since last year.

"I hope they realize how much time and effort - not just actually in building it - but the planning of it," said Aranguren, "I hope they realize what happens when you fail, you just get back up again. It's not about failure, but about learning from your failures."

Prizes for the top teams include the opportunity to get a STEM scholarship, cash prizes and a pumpkin-slinging trophy.

Morris Knolls will now advance to a world competition in Delaware.