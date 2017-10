Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s been a year since we got to hear her own side of the story in “Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel’le”

Now, we’ll get to catch up with the singer this Sunday night, October 22nd, on Lifetime in a new sit-down special with Wendy Williams.

The One night Special titled “Michel’le: Still Standing” will air at 10p; after a re-airing of the hit movie starting at 8pm.