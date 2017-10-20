Man wanted for touching himself while staring at woman on 1 train

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — Police are looking for a man accused of touching himself on the subway in Manhattan.

It happened Thursday just before 6 p.m. on a southbound 1 train, according to police.

The man stood in front of a 35-year-old woman and started rubbing his genitals while staring at her.

The woman got off the train at 72 Street and Broadway, while the suspect stayed on the train.

The suspect is described as a male who’s approximately 45 years old. He was last seen wearing dark-colored clothing, glasses and a white baseball hat.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).