Man touches, assaults woman in Queens subway station

QUEENS – Police are asking for help in identifying a man who assaulted a woman in a Queens subway station.

On Sept. 16, a 45-year-old female was walking down the stairs of the Queens-bound 7 train around 103rd Street and Roosevelt Avenue when a man touched her buttocks, police said.

The victim allegedly turned around and struck the individual in the chest, said police.

Officers said the individual retaliated and punched the victim in the face before fleeing the subway station.

The victim refused medical attention.

The individual is described as a male Hispanic with a medium complexion, approximately 30-years-old, black hair, 5’6″ tall, weighing 140 lbs., with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and gray shorts.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).