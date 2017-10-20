Human remains found on Long Island

ROOSEVELT, Long Island – Human remains have been found on Long Island during a search prompted by a tip to Homeland Security that a body may have been dumped in the woods, officials said Friday.

The remains are that of a male, but no further identification has been established, according to Detective Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick, with the Homicide Squad at Nassau County Police Department.

The remains were found in an area that looked like it might have been a gravesite, Fitzpatrick said. He could not say how long the body had been in the woods.

The discovery does not end the search, Fitzpatrick said. Investigators will continue to comb through the area, focusing on the spot where the remains were found and also exploring “interest in several other locations,” he said.

A “slow-moving” search through 27 acres of overgrown woods and a pond off West Greenwich Avenue and Wilbur Lane, near Southern State Parkway, was set off Wednesday night after a man who’d been arrested told Homeland Security that a body may be in the woods.

The federal agency has been working closely with the Nassau County Police Department to crack down on gangs. A law enforcement source told PIX11 News it appears the tip is gang-related.

The terrain in which they’re searching is “treacherous,” with overgrown vegetation, lots of trees and concrete slabs, Fitzpatrick said, revealing that a detective broke an ankle during the search.

Acting commissioner of Nassau County Police Department Patrick Ryder said on Thursday that “this is going to be a long process.” Ryder predicted the search could continue for days.