Escaped prisoner in the Bronx

THE BRONX — A prisoner escaped police custody in the Bronx, police said Friday, sharing the man’s picture and asking for the public’s help to track him down.

Arius Hopkins, 22, of the Bronx, was arrested shortly before 11 p.m. on Thursday near White Plains Road and Arnow Avenue, police said.

Officers were called to the location on a report of an assault and when they arrived, they saw Hopkins allegedly “discarding a quantity of narcotics.”

Somehow the man ran away from the officers and onto Bronx Park East, where they lost sight of him.

Hopkins is described as having a scar on the right side of his face and a dark complexion, police said. He stands about 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing sneakers and a gray sweater.

Anyone with information about Hopkins’ whereabouts is urged to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).