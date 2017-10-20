Driver arrested in hit-and-run that killed teens in Jersey City: prosecutors

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A suspected hit-and-run driver in a crash that killed two teenagers in Jersey City has been arrested, prosecutors said.

Rashaun Bell, 20, turned himself in to police on Friday. He faces two counts of knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, a second-degree crime, prosecutors said. The day before, two warrants had been issued for his arrest.

Bell was allegedly behind the wheel Wednesday afternoon when his car struck two teens riding their bikes near Route 1 & 9 in Jersey City.

He allegedly drove his Nissan Maxima “a short distance” from the crash scene then he and his three passengers ditched the car and ran away, prosecutors said.

Elionel Jimenez, 15, died at the scene and Alexander Rosas, 16, died the next day.

One of Bell’s passengers — Denasia Felder, 20 — faces a charge of hindering, prosecutors said. The two other passengers returned to the scene and were taken to a hospital with minor injuries then released, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said additional charges are expected in the case and ask anyone with information to call the homicide unit of the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345, or leave an anonymous tip here.