Amber Alert issued for missing baby in Troy, New York

TROY, N.Y. — An Amber Alert was issued Friday for a 3-month-old allegedly taken by a couple in the upstate New York city of Troy, authorities said.

Frank Bragg, 40, and Amanda Rua, 36, are wanted in the alleged abduction that took place about 11:30 a.m. Friday near Spring Avenue, state police said.

The baby was identified as Donavan Bragg. He’s 3 months old, about 2 feet long and weighs 15 pounds.

The trio is belived to be traveling in a black four-door sedan Honda Accord with New York license plate No. HRU2020.

Anyone who sees them is urged to call the Troy City Police Department at 866-NYS-AMBER, or dial 911.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.