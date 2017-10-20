8th Annual Taste of the Seaport celebrates amazing food and drinks

The 8th Annual Taste of the Seaport, an annual fall festival that celebrates the amazing food & beverage scene nestled in Lower Manhattan comprising the Financial District and the Historic South Street Seaport. With musical entertainment, children’s activities and sublime treats from more than 40 food & beverage purveyors, proceeds from the event benefit arts and enrichment programs at two public elementary schools, PS 343 Peck Slip School and PS 397 Spruce Street School.

