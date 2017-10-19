Trio of women attack, rob woman on the train

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan – Police are asking for help in identifying three girls wanted for questioning about a train robbery in Manhattan Saturday evening.

On Oct. 14, police responded to a report about a robbery at the L train at the Union Square subway station.

Three unidentified females approached a 19-year-old female victim and allegedly removed the victim’s wallet from her purse before boarding the L train, police said.

Police said the victim confronted the three women, asking for her wallet back.

When the train stopped at 8th Avenue and 14th Street, the unidentified females punched and struck the victim and fled to an unknown direction, said police.

The victim was taken to the emergency room for her injuries.

The individuals are described as three females, black, and range from 17 to 19 years old.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).