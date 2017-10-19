Teen killed, 2nd critically injured in Jersey City hit-and-run ID’d

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A teen killed in a hit-and-run crash, and a second who was critically injured when the pair were struck by a vehicle while biking home from school, were identified by officials Thursday.

Elionel Jimenez and Alexander Rosas-Flores were riding home from school on the same bicycle Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. when they were hit by a vehicle near Terrace and Tonnelle Avenues in Jersey City.

Jimenez died and Rosas-Flores was critically injured after being thrown over a ramp fence, landing on Routes 1 and 9.

Jimenez was 14, according to friends, and Rosas-Flores is 15, officials said.

Jersey City Public Schools identified the two teens Thursday.

“The members of the Jersey City Board of Education are deeply saddened to learn about the tragic accident that occurred yesterday resulting in the loss of life of one of our students and severe injuries to a second student. As we await further details, we would like to send our condolences and prayers to the families impacted by the accident,” school board president Joel Torres said in a statement.

Classes were already canceled Thursday for a professional development day, school officials said.

Grief counselors will be made available Friday at Dickinson High School, where the boys were students.

“We will do all we can to help our community recover from this devastating loss and to support the students and staff at Dickinson as they cope with these events,” said superintendent Dr. Marcia V. Lyles.

The search continues for the driver who struck the boys.

After crashing into the teens, the driver stopped at a nearby intersection and fled, along with a passenger, officials said.

The badly damaged sedan, which had a crumpled hood and dented-in windshield, was left at the scene.

The Hudson County Prosecutor, Esther Suarez, didn’t hold back on her emotions, as she visited the tragic scene.

"What kind of a human being are you? It's outrageous," she said.

The teen’s death is reportedly the eighth traffic death since September in Hudson County.