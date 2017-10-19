Second teen dies in Jersey City hit-and-run; driver identified

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A second teen has died in a hit-and-run crash where they were struck by a vehicle while biking home from school.

Elionel Jimenez and Alexander Rosas-Flores were riding home from school on the same bicycle Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. when they were hit by a vehicle near Terrace and Tonnelle Avenues in Jersey City.

Jimenez, 15, died at the scene. Rosas-Flores, 16, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where he later died from his injuries. They were both thrown over a ramp fence, landing on Routes 1 and 9.

A warrant has been issued Rashaun Bell, 20, the alleged driver of the vehicle. He is charged with two counts of knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

The investigation continues and additional charges are expected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit of the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip on the Hudson County Prosecutor’s official website at: http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/ . All information will be kept confidential.

Jersey City Public Schools identified the two teens Thursday.

“The members of the Jersey City Board of Education are deeply saddened to learn about the tragic accident that occurred yesterday resulting in the loss of life of one of our students and severe injuries to a second student. As we await further details, we would like to send our condolences and prayers to the families impacted by the accident,” school board president Joel Torres said in a statement.

After crashing into the teens, the driver stopped at a nearby intersection and fled, along with a passenger, officials said.

The badly damaged sedan, which had a crumpled hood and dented-in windshield, was left at the scene.

The teens’ death is reportedly the eighth traffic death since September in Hudson County.