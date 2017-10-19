Police search for driver who killed teen, critically injured another in Jersey City hit-and-run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JERSEY CITY – Police are searching for the driving of the car that killed one teenager and left one critically injured after striking them at a Jersey City intersection Wednesday afternoon.

The teens were biking on their way home from school around 3:30 p.m. when a sedan struck them at a ramp near Terrace and Tonnelle Avenues in Jersey City, police said.

Police said the teens were riding on the same bike.

The force of the impact caused one teen, which police say is 15, to be tossed over the ramp fence, landing on Routes 1 and 9, officials said. He remains in critical condition.

The teen’s friend, however, did not survive.

The driver of the sedan allegedly stopped at a nearby intersection, but ran away, leaving the two injured victims and the car at the scene, officials said.

The Hudson County Prosecutor, Esther Suarez, didn’t hold back on her emotions, as she visited the tragic scene.

"What kind of a human being are you? It's outrageous," she said.

The teen’s death is reportedly the eighth traffic death since September in Hudson County.